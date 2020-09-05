PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos HYDERABAD: September 05 Members of Sohni Dharti Youth Council offering dua after lights-up the candles to pay tributes to the martyrs of Pak Army in connection with Defence & Martyrs Day of Pakistan outside Press Club. APP photo by Farhan Khan Sat, 5 Sep 2020, 7:51 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP44-05 HYDERABAD: September 05 Members of Sohni Dharti Youth Council offering dua after lights-up the candles to pay tributes to the martyrs of Pak Army in connection with Defence & Martyrs Day of Pakistan outside Press Club. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP44-05