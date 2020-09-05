HYDERABAD: September 05  Members of Sohni Dharti Youth Council offering dua after lights-up the candles to pay tributes to the martyrs of Pak Army in connection with Defence & Martyrs Day of Pakistan outside Press Club. APP photo by Farhan Khan

PM takes notice of lack of facilities for malnourished children in Karachi



#APPNews #KarachiVisionByPMIK #Karachi #KarachiTransformationPlan @PakPMO @MoIB_Official @ImranIsmailPTI @shiblifaraz @ShireenMazari1



https://www.app.com.pk/national/pm-takes-notice-of-lack-of-facilities-for-malnourished-children-in-karachi/