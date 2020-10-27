Home Photos Feature Photos HYDERABAD: October 27 An illuminated view of building decorated with colourful... PhotosFeature Photos HYDERABAD: October 27 An illuminated view of building decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Akram Ali Tue, 27 Oct 2020, 11:47 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP44-27 HYDERABAD: October 27 An illuminated view of building decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Akram Ali APP44-27 ALSO READ KARACHI: October 26 An illuminated view of Faizan-e-Madina Mosque decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). APP Photo M Saeed Qureshi RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KARACHI: October 26 An illuminated view of Faizan-e-Madina Mosque decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). APP Photo M Saeed Qureshi RAWALPINDI: October 26 An illumination view of buildings decorated with colourful lights in connection with upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations. APP photo by... HYDERABAD: October 26 An illuminated view of Jama Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Farhan Khan