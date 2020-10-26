Home Photos Feature Photos HYDERABAD: October 26 Women Naat khawan reciting Naat during Mefail-e-Milad Nabi... PhotosFeature Photos HYDERABAD: October 26 Women Naat khawan reciting Naat during Mefail-e-Milad Nabi (PBUH) in connection with Eid Milad un Nabi (PBHU) at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan Mon, 26 Oct 2020, 7:01 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-26 HYDERABAD: October 26 Women Naat khawan reciting Naat during Mefail-e-Milad Nabi (PBUH) in connection with Eid Milad un Nabi (PBHU) at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP21-26 ALSO READ HYDERABAD: October 25 Students reciting Naat during Mefail-e-Milad Nabi (PBUH) in connection with Eid Milad un Nabi (PBHU) at RC School. APP photo by Farhan Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR HYDERABAD: October 25 Students reciting Naat during Mefail-e-Milad Nabi (PBUH) in connection with Eid Milad un Nabi (PBHU) at RC School. APP photo... HYDERABAD: October 25 Students reciting Naat during Mefail-e-Milad Nabi (PBUH) in connection with Eid Milad un Nabi (PBHU) at RC School. APP photo...