HYDERABAD: October 23  An illuminated view of Faizaan-e-Madina decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Akram Ali
APP52-23 HYDERABAD: October 23  An illuminated view of Faizaan-e-Madina decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Akram Ali
APP52-23

ALSO READ  SIALKOT: October 22 - An illuminated view of Masjid near Empress Market area in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR