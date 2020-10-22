Home Photos General Coverage Photos HYDERABAD: October 22 An illuminated view of Memon Masjid decorated with... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos HYDERABAD: October 22 An illuminated view of Memon Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Farhan Khan Thu, 22 Oct 2020, 3:31 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-22 HYDERABAD: October 22 An illuminated view of Memon Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Farhan Khan APP12-22 ALSO READ HYDERABAD: October 20 An illuminated view of Jamia Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo by Farhan Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR HYDERABAD: October 22 An illuminated view of Mustafa Masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Farhan Khan KARACHI: October 21 – A family purchasing flags and other stuff from vendor for upcoming Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo Syed Abbas Mehdi LARKANA: October 20 Vendors displaying decorative and other stuff to attract the customers in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations. APP photo by Nadeem...