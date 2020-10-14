Home Photos Feature Photos HYDERABAD: October 14 A view of open sewerage main hole at... PhotosFeature Photos HYDERABAD: October 14 A view of open sewerage main hole at Makki Shah Road and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Farhan Khan Wed, 14 Oct 2020, 7:46 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-14 HYDERABAD: October 14 A view of open sewerage main hole at Makki Shah Road and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP20-14 Sponsored Ad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FAISALABAD: October 01 – A view of open sewerage main-hole in middle of Katchery Bazaar may cause any mishap and needs the attention of... SARGODHA: September 13 – A view of open main hole at 12 No Chungi needs the attention of the concerned authorities. APP photo by... KARACHI: August 31 – Vehicles passing through stagnant sewerage water accumulated at Jahangir Road due to choked drainage system after heavy rain in city...