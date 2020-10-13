Home Photos Feature Photos HYDERABAD: October 13 A view of sewerage water accumulated at Goods... PhotosFeature Photos HYDERABAD: October 13 A view of sewerage water accumulated at Goods Naka Road and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Akram Ali Tue, 13 Oct 2020, 6:15 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP09-13 HYDERABAD: October 13 A view of sewerage water accumulated at Goods Naka Road and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Akram Ali APP09-13 Sponsored Ad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LARKANA: September 28 – A view of sewerage water accumulated in front of Central Jail Staff Colony due to chocked sewerage system and needs... HYDERABAD: August 23 A view of sewerage water accumulated on the road at Latifabad Unit Number 12 needs the attention of concerned authorities....