HYDERABAD: October 13  A view of sewerage water accumulated at Goods Naka Road and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP09-13 HYDERABAD: October 13  A view of sewerage water accumulated at Goods Naka Road and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP09-13

Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR