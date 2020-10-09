Home Photos Feature Photos HYDERABAD: October 09 Gypsy children filling their pots with drinking water... PhotosFeature Photos HYDERABAD: October 09 Gypsy children filling their pots with drinking water from hand pump at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan Fri, 9 Oct 2020, 2:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP06-09 HYDERABAD: October 09 Gypsy children filling their pots with drinking water from hand pump at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP06-09 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PESHAWAR: July 06 Gypsy children bathing through hand pump to get relief from hot weather at Ring Road. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum SARGODHA: July 01 Gypsy children eating mangoes after search from garbage at Iqbal Colony. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood HYDERABAD: June 10 Gypsy children playing with old tyres at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan