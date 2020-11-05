HYDERABAD: October 05  Vendors displaying garlands to attract the customers at Faqir Ka Pir Bazaar. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP15-05 HYDERABAD: October 05  Vendors displaying garlands to attract the customers at Faqir Ka Pir Bazaar. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP15-05

ALSO READ  RAWALPINDI: November 04  Vendors displaying different kind of garlands to attract the customers outside their shop in Bani area. APP photo by Abid Zia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR