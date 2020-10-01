Home Photos General Coverage Photos HYDERABAD: October 01 A view of boats parked at banks of... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos HYDERABAD: October 01 A view of boats parked at banks of Indus River. APP photo by Farhan Khan Thu, 1 Oct 2020, 4:37 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-01 HYDERABAD: October 01 A view of boats parked at banks of Indus River. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP10-01 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR IRSA releases 166,600 cusecs water HYDERABAD: September 17 Women washing their clothes at bank of Indus River. APP photo by Farhan Khan HYDERABAD: September 17 A view of buffaloes walking in the water as water level increasing in Indus River after heavy rain in the...