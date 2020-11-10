Home Photos Feature Photos HYDERABAD: November 10 Two women on their way with wearing protective... PhotosFeature Photos HYDERABAD: November 10 Two women on their way with wearing protective facemasks for precautionary measures to protect from corona virus at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan Tue, 10 Nov 2020, 6:13 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP07-10 HYDERABAD: November 10 Two women on their way with wearing protective facemasks for precautionary measures to protect from corona virus at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP07-10 ALSO READ KARACHI: November 10 - Motorcyclists on the way wearing safety masks as the government taken strict precautionary measures to control the corona virus pandemic if anyone seen without wearing a mask on the road have a fine of Rs 500. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KARACHI: November 10 – Motorcyclists on the way wearing safety masks as the government taken strict precautionary measures to control the corona virus pandemic... HYDERABAD: November 10 Motorcyclists on their way while wearing protective facemasks for precautionary measures to protect from corona virus at Hilltop Road. APP... 1,637 new coronavirus cases reported; 23 deaths in past 24 hours