HYDERABAD: August 31  A woman vendor selling umbrellas to customers at Qasimabad during rain that experienced the city. APP photo by Farhan Khan

HYDERABAD: August 31  A woman vendor selling umbrellas to customers at Qasimabad during rain that experienced the city. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP19-31 HYDERABAD: August 31  A woman vendor selling umbrellas to customers at Qasimabad during rain that experienced the city. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP19-31

ALSO READ  HYDERABAD: August 31  A woman vendor displaying umbrellas on footpath to attract the customers at Qasimabad during rain that experienced the city. APP photo by Farhan Khan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR