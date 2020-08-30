HYDERABAD: August 30  Security checkpoint setup for women mourners attending the procession on Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram-ul-Harram, outside Qadamgah Mola Ali. APP photo by Akram Ali

ALSO READ HYDERABAD: August 30 Large number of mourners attending the procession on Yom-e-Ashura the 10th day of Muharram-ul-Harram outside Qadamgah Mola Ali. Ashura marks the death anniversary of Imam Hussain ibn Ali (AS), (the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)) a 7th century revolutionary leader who was martyred in the battle of Karbala. The day of Ashura is recognised by millions across the world to remember Imam Hussains dignified stand for social justice. APP photo by Akram Ali
Home Photos General Coverage Photos HYDERABAD: August 30 Security checkpoint setup for women mourners attending the...