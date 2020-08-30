HYDERABAD: August 30  People with Tazia attending the procession on Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram-ul-Harram at Tilak Incline. Ashura marks the death anniversary of Imam Hussain ibn Ali (AS), (the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)) a 7th century revolutionary leader who was martyred in the battle of Karbala. The day of Ashura is recognised by millions across the world to remember Imam Hussains dignified stand for social justice.. APP photo by Akram Ali

HYDERABAD: August 30  People with Tazia attending the procession on Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram-ul-Harram at Tilak Incline. Ashura marks the death anniversary of Imam Hussain ibn Ali (AS), (the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)) a 7th century revolutionary leader who was martyred in the battle of Karbala. The day of Ashura is recognised by millions across the world to remember Imam Hussains dignified stand for social justice.. APP photo by Akram Ali
ALSO READ  MULTAN: August 30 - Volunteers serving Haleem (food) to the mourners attending the procession of Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram-ul-Harram. Ashura marks the death anniversary of Imam Hussain ibn Ali (AS), (the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)) a 7th century revolutionary leader who was martyred in the battle of Karbala. The day of Ashura is recognised by millions across the world to remember Imam Hussains dignified stand for social justice. APP photo by Safdar Abbas

