HYDERABAD: August 30  A large number of mourners oozing themselves to blood during the procession on Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram-ul-Harram, outside Qadamgah Mola Ali. Ashura marks the death anniversary of Imam Hussain ibn Ali (AS), (the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)) a 7th century revolutionary leader who was martyred in the battle of Karbala. The day of Ashura is recognised by millions across the world to remember Imam Hussains dignified stand for social justice. APP photo by Akram Ali

