ALSO READ MULTAN: August 28 - A person gives final touches to the historic and famous "Shagird Wala" Tazia to be taken out from Khuni Burj area on 10th of Muharram. The "Tazia" would be put on display (ziarat) on the 8th of Muharram. The historic Tazia of Shagird Wala was taken out first time in nearly 1830, in the city. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri