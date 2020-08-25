PhotosFeature Photos HYDERABAD: August 25 Residents of Mehar Ali Shah Colony shifting furniture to safe place as houses half submerged in flood water. APP photo by Farhan Khan August 25, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP50-25 HYDERABAD: August 25 Residents of Mehar Ali Shah Colony shifting furniture to safe place as houses half submerged in flood water. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP50-25 ALSO READ HYDERABAD: August 25 Residents of Mehar Ali Shah Colony crossing flood water to reach safe place. APP photo by Farhan Khan