HYDERABAD: August 25  Residents of Mehar Ali Shah Colony shifting furniture to safe place as houses half submerged in flood water. APP photo by Farhan Khan

HYDERABAD: August 25  Residents of Mehar Ali Shah Colony shifting furniture to safe place as houses half submerged in flood water. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP50-25 HYDERABAD: August 25  Residents of Mehar Ali Shah Colony shifting furniture to safe place as houses half submerged in flood water. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP50-25

ALSO READ  HYDERABAD: August 25  Residents of Mehar Ali Shah Colony crossing flood water to reach safe place. APP photo by Farhan Khan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR