HYDERABAD: August 21  A large number of people walk through accumulated rain water during heavy rain in the city. APP photo by Akram Ali

HYDERABAD: August 21  A large number of people walk through accumulated rain water during heavy rain in the city. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP45-21 HYDERABAD: August 21  A large number of people walk through accumulated rain water during heavy rain in the city. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP45-21

ALSO READ  CHINIOT: August 21  A couple on a motorbike, passing through the accumulated rain water in the city. APP photo by Muhammad Ali

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR