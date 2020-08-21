PhotosFeature Photos HYDERABAD: August 21 A heavy loaded donkey cart passing through flooded water during heavy rain in the city. APP photo by Akram Ali August 21, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-21 HYDERABAD: August 21 A heavy loaded donkey cart passing through flooded water during heavy rain in the city. APP photo by Akram Ali APP12-21 ALSO READ LAHORE: August 20 - Gypsy youngsters collecting discarded onions and potatoes thrown by vendors at Vegetable Market as they passing through rain water accumulated at fruit and vegetable market after heavy rain that experienced in the Provincial Capital. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari