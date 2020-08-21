HYDERABAD: August 21  A heavy loaded donkey cart passing through flooded water during heavy rain in the city. APP photo by Akram Ali

HYDERABAD: August 21  A heavy loaded donkey cart passing through flooded water during heavy rain in the city. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP12-21 HYDERABAD: August 21  A heavy loaded donkey cart passing through flooded water during heavy rain in the city. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP12-21

ALSO READ  LAHORE: August 20 - Gypsy youngsters collecting discarded onions and potatoes thrown by vendors at Vegetable Market as they passing through rain water accumulated at fruit and vegetable market after heavy rain that experienced in the Provincial Capital. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR