HYDERABAD: August 10 A view of monument paint with national flag colour at Hyder Chowk as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Akram Ali August 10, 2020

FAISALABAD: August 10 - A view of garbage filled sewerage nullah at New Green Town area near Millat Road creating environmental problems and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas