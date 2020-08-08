HYDERABAD: August 08 – Vendor decorating children suits and other stuff regarding Independence Day celebrations as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Akram Ali

HYDERABAD: August 08 - Vendor decorating children suits and other stuff regarding Independence Day celebrations as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP23-08 HYDERABAD: August 08 - Vendor decorating children suits and other stuff regarding Independence Day celebrations as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP23-08

ALSO READ  MULTAN: August 08 - People selecting & purchasing national flags and other stuff from a shop in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Safdar Abbas

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR