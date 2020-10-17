HUNZA: October 17 - An attractive and eye-catching view of tree leaf changing their colours to mark the autumn seasonal in the valley. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain
APP08-17 HUNZA: October 17 - An attractive and eye-catching view of tree leaf changing their colours to mark the autumn seasonal in the valley. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain
APP08-17

Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR