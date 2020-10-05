Home Photos Feature Photos HUNZA: October 05 – Women carpenters busy in cutting wood through machine... PhotosFeature Photos HUNZA: October 05 – Women carpenters busy in cutting wood through machine to make furniture at CIQAM Women Social Enterprise near Altit fort. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri Mon, 5 Oct 2020, 4:01 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-05 HUNZA: October 05 – Women carpenters busy in cutting wood through machine to make furniture at CIQAM Women Social Enterprise near Altit fort. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri APP03-05 ALSO READ HUNZA: October 05 - Women carpenters busy in polishing wood to make furniture at CIQAM Women Social Enterprise near Altit Fort. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR HUNZA: October 05 – Women carpenters busy in polishing wood to make furniture at CIQAM Women Social Enterprise near Altit Fort. APP photo by...