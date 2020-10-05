Home Photos Feature Photos HUNZA: October 05 – A lady carpenter busy in cutting wood through... PhotosFeature Photos HUNZA: October 05 – A lady carpenter busy in cutting wood through machine to make furniture at CIQAM Women Social Enterprise near Altit fort. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri Mon, 5 Oct 2020, 3:59 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-05 HUNZA: October 05 - A lady carpenter busy in cutting wood through machine to make furniture at CIQAM Women Social Enterprise near Altit fort. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri APP01-05