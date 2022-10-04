PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Hundreds of devotees from all over the country light earthen oil tlamps and candles to pay homage to the saint at the Sufi Mian Mir Shrine during the 399th Urs celebration of Sufi saint Mian Mir. in Provincial Capital Tue, 4 Oct 2022, 11:34 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP53-041022 LAHORE: October 04- Hundreds of devotees from all over the country light earthen oil tlamps and candles to pay homage to the saint at the Sufi Mian Mir Shrine during the 399th Urs celebration of Sufi saint Mian Mir. in Provincial Capital APP APP53-041022 LAHORE APP54-041022 LAHORE APP53-041022 LAHORE