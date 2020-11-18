Home Photos General Coverage Photos Housing Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rashid chairing the meeting of Board of Directors... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Housing Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rashid chairing the meeting of Board of Directors of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency Wed, 18 Nov 2020, 7:39 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP48-181120 LAHORE: November 18 - Housing Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rashid chairing the meeting of Board of Directors of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency. APP APP48-181120