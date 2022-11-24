PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos High Commissioner for Pakistan to Canada Zaheer A Janjua shaking hand with the Speaker of Senate of Canada George Furey. Thu, 24 Nov 2022, 7:45 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP48-241122 OTTAWA: November 24 - High Commissioner for Pakistan to Canada Zaheer A Janjua shaking hand with the Speaker of Senate of Canada George Furey. APP/TZD APP48-241122 OTTAWA: APP49-241122 OTTAWA: November 24 – High Commissioner for Pakistan to Canada Zaheer A Janjua meeting with the Speaker of Senate of Canada George Furey. APP/TZD