Home Photos General Coverage Photos HESCO staffers disconnecting the illegal lines of electricity on electric pole at...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosHESCO staffers disconnecting the illegal lines of electricity on electric pole at Latifabad Mon, 15 Mar 2021, 9:18 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-150321 HYDERABAD: March 15 - HESCO staffers disconnecting the illegal lines of electricity on electric pole at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan KhanRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORRs. 325 bln reduction in circular debt targetted for next two years to benefit electricity consumers, PM toldStaffers of Anti-Encroachment Cell demolishing encroachments at Latifabad Unit Number 10HMC staffers dumping dead dogs in a ground after killing by poison during dogs killing campaign at Latifabad