Heavy machinery digging the land during the expansion of a bridge near Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench to make the smooth flow of the traffic at Swan in the outskirts of the city
APP12-020221 RAWALPINDI: February 02 - Heavy machinery digging the land during the expansion of a bridge near Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench to make the smooth flow of the traffic at Swan in the outskirts of the city. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP12-020221

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR