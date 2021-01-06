Heavy machinery busy to remove the snow to clear the road as the hilly resort is covered by the first snowfall of 2021 in the town of Murree
APP10-060121 MURREE: January 06 - Heavy machinery busy to remove the snow to clear the road as the hilly resort is covered by the first snowfall of 2021 in the town of Murree. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
APP10-060121

ALSO READ  Heavy machinery busy to remove the snow to clear the road as the hilly resort is covered by the first snowfall of 2021 in the town of Murree dipping the temperature

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR