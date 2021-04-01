Health worker administering polio drops to children during 5-day anti-polio drive in the city at Lari Adda
APP13-010421 SARGODHA: April 01 - Health worker administering polio drops to children during 5-day anti-polio drive in the city at Lari Adda. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
APP13-010421

ALSO READ  Health worker administering polio drops to children during 5-day anti-polio drive in the city

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR