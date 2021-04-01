Home Photos General Coverage Photos Health worker administering polio drops to children during 5-day anti-polio drive in... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Health worker administering polio drops to children during 5-day anti-polio drive in the city at Lari Adda Thu, 1 Apr 2021, 5:14 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-010421 SARGODHA: April 01 - Health worker administering polio drops to children during 5-day anti-polio drive in the city at Lari Adda. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP13-010421 ALSO READ Health worker administering polio drops to children during 5-day anti-polio drive in the city RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Health worker administering polio drops to children during 5-day anti-polio drive in the city Lady health worker administering the polio drops to a child during 5 days anti-polio vaccination campaign at Bhitai Hospital A health worker administering anti-polio drops to a child during anti-polio vaccination campaign in the city at Haji Camp Bus Terminal