HASSANABDAL: October 25 Participants offering dua during Mehfil-e-Milad in connection Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) at Village Bhoti Pind. APP photo by Ghulam Shabbir

Sun, 25 Oct 2020, 10:35 PM

FAISALABAD: October 25 - Pakistan Sunni Tehreek holding rally in connection of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem

FAISALABAD: October 25 – Pakistan Sunni Tehreek holding rally in connection of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem

RAWALPINDI: October 22 – A shopkeeper selling colorful lights in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Saidpur Road. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh

ISLAMABAD: October 21 An illuminated view of masjid decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). APP photo by Irshad Sheikh