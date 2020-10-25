HASSANABDAL: October 25  Participants offering dua during Mehfil-e-Milad in connection Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) at Village Bhoti Pind. APP photo by Ghulam Shabbir
APP18-25 HASSANABDAL: October 25  Participants offering dua during Mehfil-e-Milad in connection Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) at Village Bhoti Pind. APP photo by Ghulam Shabbir
APP18-25

ALSO READ  FAISALABAD: October 25 - Pakistan Sunni Tehreek holding rally in connection of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR