H.E. Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in his office

H.E. Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in his office
APP52-080922 ISLAMABAD: September 08 – H.E. Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in his office. APP
H.E. Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in his office
APP52-080922 ISLAMABAD:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

H.E. Dr. Samir Abdulaziz Ali Tubayyab, CEO Transformation Management office of Ministry of Defence Kingdom of Saudi Arabia called on Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif

H.E. Dr. Samir Abdulaziz Ali Tubayyab, CEO Transformation Management office of Ministry of Defence Kingdom of Saudi Arabia called on Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad...

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq witnessing the signing ceremony of Advance Loan Agreement worth 1.6 M USD for Lahore Water and Wastewater Management Project with Aslan Infrastructure Investment Bank

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq witnessing the signing ceremony of Advance Loan Agreement worth 1.6 M USD for Lahore Water and...

H.E. Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Ambassador of Qatar called on Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif

H.E. Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Ambassador of Qatar called on Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Mr. Yerzhan Kistafin calling on chairman senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at Parliament House in Federal Capital

Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Mr. Yerzhan Kistafin calling on chairman senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at Parliament House in Federal Capital

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chaired an emergency session on Initial Damage Assessment of Foreign Funded Projects (FFP) affected by unprecedented rains and flash floods across the country in Islamabad.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chaired an emergency session on Initial Damage Assessment of Foreign Funded Projects (FFP) affected by unprecedented...

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works presenting shield to H.E. Leopoldo F.Sahores, Ambassador of Argentina to Pakistan

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works presenting shield to H.E. Leopoldo F.Sahores, Ambassador of Argentina to Pakistan

H.E. Leopoldo F.Sahores, Ambassador of Argentina to Pakistan called on to Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works in his office

H.E. Leopoldo F.Sahores, Ambassador of Argentina to Pakistan called on to Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works in his office

Ambassador Munir Akram speaking at the condolence meeting held at Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN to honour the services of Dr. Nafis Sadik, former Executive Director of UNFPA

Ambassador Munir Akram speaking at the condolence meeting held at Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN to honour the services of Dr. Nafis...

Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey, H.E. Dr. Mehmet Pacaci call on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mr. Miftah Ismail at Finance Division.

Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey, H.E. Dr. Mehmet Pacaci call on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mr. Miftah Ismail at Finance Division.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong meeting with Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong meeting with Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates H.E. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates H.E. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah

Finance Minister Mr. Miftah Islamil welcoming Mr. Sheikh Sauod bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al-Thani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar, at Finance Division

Finance Minister Mr. Miftah Islamil welcoming Mr. Sheikh Sauod bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al-Thani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar, at Finance Division