PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos H.E. Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in his office Thu, 8 Sep 2022, 8:35 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP52-080922 ISLAMABAD: September 08 – H.E. Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in his office. APP APP52-080922 ISLAMABAD: