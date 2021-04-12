Home Photos General Coverage Photos H.E. MATSUDA Kuninori, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, visiting historical Buddha... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos H.E. MATSUDA Kuninori, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, visiting historical Buddha Caves located in Shah Allah Ditta village and greatly appreciated the centuries-old heritage in the country Mon, 12 Apr 2021, 10:38 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP41-120421 ISLAMABAD: April 12 H.E. MATSUDA Kuninori, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, visiting historical Buddha Caves located in Shah Allah Ditta village and greatly appreciated the centuries-old heritage in the country. APP ALSO READ H.E. MATSUDA Kuninori, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan inaugurating an information board installed with historical background information for the visitors while visiting historical Buddha Caves located in Shah Allah Ditta village RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control, Akbar Durrani, (TI)/ PAS representing Pakistan in Vienna, Austria, as head of the delegation of the Government of Pakistan... H.E. MATSUDA Kuninori, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan inaugurating an information board installed with historical background information for the visitors while visiting historical... Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging views with Ambassador of Japan Kuninori MATSUDA at Naval Headquarters