Home Photos Feature Photos Gypsy women washing clothes at the bank of stream at Chuwa Gujjar...PhotosFeature PhotosGypsy women washing clothes at the bank of stream at Chuwa Gujjar area Wed, 24 Feb 2021, 8:28 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP44-240221 PESHAWAR: February 24 - Gypsy women washing clothes at the bank of stream at Chuwa Gujjar area. APP photo by Shaheryar AnjumRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORGypsy women on the way back carrying bundle of tree branches of tree for domestic use.Gypsy women carrying fire wood on their head collected for domestic use crossing a main road in the federal capitalGypsy women on the way while carrying dry branches on their head at Northern Bypass