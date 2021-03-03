Gypsy women cooking food for her family in front of temporary hut at Latifabad
APP35-030321 HYDERABAD: March 03  Gypsy women cooking food for her family in front of temporary hut at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP35-030321

ALSO READ  A gypsy youngster sitting on valuables heavily loaded on rickshaw may cause any untoward incident

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR