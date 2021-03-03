Home Photos Feature Photos Gypsy women cooking food for her family in front of temporary hut...PhotosFeature PhotosGypsy women cooking food for her family in front of temporary hut at Latifabad Wed, 3 Mar 2021, 5:52 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-030321 HYDERABAD: March 03 Gypsy women cooking food for her family in front of temporary hut at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan KhanAPP35-030321ALSO READ A gypsy youngster sitting on valuables heavily loaded on rickshaw may cause any untoward incidentRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA gypsy youngster sitting on valuables heavily loaded on rickshaw may cause any untoward incidentCommissioner Lahore Zulfiqar Ghuman giving away trophy award to winner of cycle race during Car Free Sunday, family and professional event organized by City...A view of cycle race during Car Free Sunday, family and professional event organized by City District Government