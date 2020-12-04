Home Photos Feature Photos Gypsy woman on the way while carrying dry branches on her head... PhotosFeature Photos Gypsy woman on the way while carrying dry branches on her head at Bajagge area Fri, 4 Dec 2020, 4:50 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-041220 PESHAWAR: December 04 Gypsy woman on the way while carrying dry branches on her head at Bajagge area. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP08-041220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR HYDERABAD: October 26 A gypsy woman giving tea to her children while sitting in the temporary hut. APP photo by Farhan Khan MULTAN: September 22 – Gypsy woman washing water pots. APP photo by Safdar Abbas