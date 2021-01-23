Home Photos Feature Photos Gypsy persons on the way along with camels near BCG Chowk PhotosFeature Photos Gypsy persons on the way along with camels near BCG Chowk Sat, 23 Jan 2021, 8:31 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP16-230121 MULTAN: January 23 Gypsy persons on the way along with camels near BCG Chowk. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari ALSO READ - A gypsy eating food near a hotel at Jinnah Bagh Chowk RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR – A gypsy eating food near a hotel at Jinnah Bagh Chowk Gypsy youngster searching and collecting valuables from heap of garbage in Provincial Capital Gypsy children on the way while carrying dry branches for domestic use at Chuha Gujjar area