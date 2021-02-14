Home Photos Feature Photos Gypsy persons crossing road while carrying dry wood on their head on... PhotosFeature Photos Gypsy persons crossing road while carrying dry wood on their head on the way to their destination in Federal Capital Sun, 14 Feb 2021, 7:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-140221 ISLAMABAD: February 14 – Gypsy persons crossing road while carrying dry wood on their head on the way to their destination in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Gypsy youngsters on their way after collecting discarded fruits and vegetables at Vegetable Market A gypsy youngster finding iron from waste of coal in front of Steel Factory Gypsy women carrying fire wood on their head collected for domestic use crossing a main road in the federal capital