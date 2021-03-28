Home Photos Feature Photos Gypsy females roaming in city along with their camels to sell milk PhotosFeature Photos Gypsy females roaming in city along with their camels to sell milk Sun, 28 Mar 2021, 4:47 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-280321 MULTAN: March 28 - Gypsy females roaming in city along with their camels to sell milk. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP12-280321 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A gypsy person collecting valuables from waste material floating on surface of water at Rakh Branch Canal Gypsy persons searching valuables from heap of garbage at Joint Road Gypsy women riding on donkey cart on the way towards their destination