Gypsy children pushing hand carts loaded with water pots after filling from the filtration plant.

Gypsy children pushing hand carts loaded with water pots after filling from the filtration plant.
APP03-111023 MULTAN: October 11 - Gypsy children pushing hand carts loaded with water pots after filling from the filtration plant.
Gypsy children pushing hand carts loaded with water pots after filling from the filtration plant.
APP03-111023
MULTAN: October 11 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services