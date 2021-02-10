Home Photos Feature Photos Gypsy children playing snooker game on the footpath at Latifabad PhotosFeature Photos Gypsy children playing snooker game on the footpath at Latifabad Wed, 10 Feb 2021, 10:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP34-100221 HYDERABAD: February 10 Gypsy children playing snooker game on the footpath at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP34-100221 ALSO READ Gypsy children playing outside their makeshift houses at Ratodero RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Gypsy children playing outside their makeshift houses at Ratodero Gypsy children collecting recycling items from garbage container Gypsy children view through the damaged fence of pedestrian bridge on IJP Road near Pirwadhai