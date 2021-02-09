Home Photos Feature Photos Gypsy children playing outside their makeshift houses at Ratodero PhotosFeature Photos Gypsy children playing outside their makeshift houses at Ratodero Tue, 9 Feb 2021, 8:54 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-090221 LARKANA: February 09 - Gypsy children playing outside their makeshift houses at Ratodero. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP40-090221 ALSO READ A worker busy in his work outside their makeshift houses at Ratodero RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A worker busy in his work outside their makeshift houses at Ratodero Gypsy children collecting recycling items from garbage container Gypsy children view through the damaged fence of pedestrian bridge on IJP Road near Pirwadhai