SARGODHA: December 02 Gypsy children on their way on donkey driven cart at City Road. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood

LARKANA: October 21 Gypsy children eating food near a hotel at Station Road. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

HYDERABAD: October 09 Gypsy children filling their pots with drinking water from hand pump at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan

PESHAWAR: July 06 Gypsy children bathing through hand pump to get relief from hot weather at Ring Road. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum