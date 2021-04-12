Home Photos General Coverage Photos Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Dr. Reza Baqir addressing as Pakistan... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Dr. Reza Baqir addressing as Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) hosted at Gong Ceremony to mark the beginning of a new chapter of cooperation between SBP and PSX on multiple initiatives Mon, 12 Apr 2021, 10:41 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP43-120421 KARACHI: April 12 - Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Dr. Reza Baqir addressing as Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) hosted at Gong Ceremony to mark the beginning of a new chapter of cooperation between SBP and PSX on multiple initiatives. APP ALSO READ PSX hosts Gong ceremony to mark beginning of cooperation between SBP, PSX on multiple initiatives RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Dr. Reza Baqir during Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) hosted at Gong ceremony to mark the beginning of a... PSX hosts Gong ceremony to mark beginning of cooperation between SBP, PSX on multiple initiatives Pakistan, IMF discuss way forward for economic reforms