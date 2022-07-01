PhotosNational Photos Governor Punjab Muhammed Balegh Ur Rehman standing in honor of national anthem during 22nd convocation of UMT at Expo Center Fri, 1 Jul 2022, 9:13 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP65-010722 LAHORE: July 01 - Governor Punjab Muhammed Balegh Ur Rehman standing in honor of national anthem during 22nd convocation of UMT at Expo Center. APP photo Ashraf Chaudhry APP65-010722 LAHORE: APP66-010722 LAHORE: July 01 – Governor Punjab Muhammed Balegh Ur Rehman chairing the 22nd convocation of UMT at Expo Center. APP photo Ashraf Chaudhry APP67-010722 LAHORE: July 01 – Governor Punjab Muhammed Balegh Ur Rehman distributing medal among the students during 22nd convocation of UMT at Expo Center. APP photo Ashraf Chaudhry APP68-010722 LAHORE: July 01 – Governor Punjab Muhammed Balegh Ur Rehman addressing the 22nd convocation of UMT at Expo Center. APP photo Ashraf Chaudhry APP69-010722 LAHORE: July 01 Graduates taking selfie during 22nd convocation of UMT at Expo Center. APP photo Ashraf Chaudhry