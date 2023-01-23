PhotosNational Photos Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman administered oath to Mohsin Naqvi who was nominated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mon, 23 Jan 2023, 12:51 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP58-220123 LAHORE: January 22 - Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman administered oath to Mohsin Naqvi who was nominated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab. APP/FHA APP58-220123 LAHORE: