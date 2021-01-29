Home Photos General Coverage Photos Government of Pakistan is introducing the Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine TCV in capital,... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Government of Pakistan is introducing the Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine TCV in capital, Parents and caregivers should ensure their children get vaccinated during the campaign MissionTyphoid Fri, 29 Jan 2021, 7:59 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-290121 ISLAMABAD: January 29 - Government of Pakistan is introducing the Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine TCV in capital, Parents and caregivers should ensure their children get vaccinated during the campaign MissionTyphoid. APP photo by Saadia Haidari APP35-290121 ALSO READ Captain Retired Muhammad Usman (Secretary, Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department addressing a seminar on Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV)2021 Campaign at local hotel RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Captain Retired Muhammad Usman (Secretary, Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department addressing a seminar on Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV)2021 Campaign at local hotel Pakistan Navy Ship NASR sailed from Karachi for Overseas Deployment to African Counties on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Mission Pakistan Navy Ship NASR sailed from Karachi for Overseas Deployment to African Counties on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Mission