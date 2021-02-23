Home Photos General Coverage Photos GOC Pano Aqil Garrison Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo giving away Champion...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosGOC Pano Aqil Garrison Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo giving away Champion Trophy to ZA Bhutto House on the eve of 29th Parents Day ceremony at Cadet College Tue, 23 Feb 2021, 11:19 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP58-230221 LARKANA: February 23 - GOC Pano Aqil Garrison Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo giving away Champion Trophy to ZA Bhutto House on the eve of 29th Parents Day ceremony at Cadet College. APP photo by Nadeem AkhtarAPP60-230221LARKANA: February 23 – GOC Pano Aqil Garrison Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo visiting different stalls after inaugurating Science, Art & Craft Exhibition 2021 on the eve of 29th Parents Day ceremony at Cadet College. APP photo by Nadeem AkhtarAPP59-230221LARKANA: February 23 – GOC Pano Aqil Garrison Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo addressing at 29th Parents Day ceremony at Cadet College. APP photo by Nadeem AkhtarALSO READ Health Department staffer showing the Chinese-made Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine before administering COVID-19 vaccine to a health worker at COVID -19 Vaccination Center at Bhitai Hospital LatifabadRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORCadets showing their skills during 29th Parents Day ceremony at Cadet CollegeCadets showing their skills during 29th Parents Day ceremony at Cadet CollegeCadets performing march past during 29th Parents Day ceremony at Cadet College