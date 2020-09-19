GILGIT: September 19 – Volunteers of Environmental Protection Society picking the garbage from the banks of river to mark World Cleanup Day with the collaboration of Gilgit-Baltistan Waste Management Company. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain

GILGIT: September 19 - Volunteers of Environmental Protection Society picking the garbage from the banks of river to mark World Cleanup Day with the collaboration of Gilgit-Baltistan Waste Management Company. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain
APP33-19 GILGIT: September 19 - Volunteers of Environmental Protection Society picking the garbage from the banks of river to mark World Cleanup Day with the collaboration of Gilgit-Baltistan Waste Management Company. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain
APP33-19

ALSO READ  GILGIT: September 19 - Volunteers of Environmental Protection Society picking the garbage from the banks of river to mark World Cleanup Day with the collaboration of Gilgit-Baltistan Waste Management Company. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR